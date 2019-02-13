|
|
Frances R. Cook
Point Pleasant - Frances R. Cook, 74, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born and raised in Long Branch before moving to Point Pleasant in 1976. Frances enjoyed cooking, baking and cake decorating. She attended garage sales every weekend, played bingo, cards and loved to crochet. She had a spectacular doll collection which she was extremely proud of. Frances had several hobbies but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her cherished family. Frances was predeceased by her parents, George and Doris Bennett and sister, Shirley Grogan. Surviving is her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert N. Cook; loving children, Karen and her husband, Don Bailey of Brick, Kimberly and her husband, Gregory Noonan of Carlsbad, CA, Karla and her husband, Christopher Dvorak of Brick; grandchildren, Stephen, Jayson, Jordan, Hunter, Molly, Tyler, Brandon, Aidan and sister, Doris Maxwell of Pennsylvania. A memorial visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home in Brick on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3-7PM. A prayer service will be conducted in the funeral home at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.curepsp.org/donate. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019