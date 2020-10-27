Frances Rose Harty
Toms River - Frances Rose Harty (nee Quartararo), 80, of Toms River, NJ, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was a graduate of Battin High School. After graduating, she worked at Merit Electric in Elizabeth, NJ for 12 years before moving to Toms River in 1972. She then worked for Good Friend Electric in Toms River for many years before retiring.
Frances was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River and was a member of the church's Rosary Altar Society. She also had a passion for baking, cooking and creating ceramics.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Harty, in 2019.
Frances is survived by her two brothers Rosario Quartararo and his wife Marianna of Clinton, NJ, and John Quartararo and his wife Marion of Whitehouse Station, NJ.
She was a loving and caring aunt, survived by 8 nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:30am - 9:30am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:00am at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River. Entombment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, NJ.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
