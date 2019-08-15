|
Frances Rose Kruger
Neptune City - Frances Rose Kruger, 86, of Neptune City, passed away August 13, 2019. She was born in Asbury Park on June 7, 1933, was a graduate of Asbury Park High School in 1951, and Perth Amboy Beauty Academy in 1952. Frances worked for 40 years as a hairdresser in Asbury Park, and was a member of Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach where she had many friends. She was predeceased by her parents Angelina and Philip Simplicio, brother Philip (Chico) Simplicio, and son Jack Kruger. Surviving are her husband of 66 years Otto Kruger of Neptune City, daughter Patricia and husband John Sarian of Toms River; son James Kruger of New Orleans; sister JoAnne Dailey of Jackson; brother Joseph and wife Joan Simplicio of Port Saint Lucie; grandchildren Richard Crocker of Neptune, Erica and husband George Royael of Toms River, Taylor Kruger of Point Pleasant, Jack Kruger Jr. of Neptune City, Ben Kruger, T.J. Kruger and Julia Kruger of Michigan; and her special great-grandson David Garcia of Toms River as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members. Her life was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandson. Visitation will be held August 16, 2019 from 4pm-7pm with a 6pm service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment will be private.
