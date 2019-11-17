Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Catharine
108 Middletown Road
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Holmdel - Frances Sabia, 93 of Holmdel, NJ passed away on Nov. 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Michael in 1984. She is survived by her children, Mary Louise Tarnow, Dolores Foring, and Ralph Sabia, her 6 grandchildren and her 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel on Tuesday Nov. 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday Nov. 20 at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Catharine 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Burial will then follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
