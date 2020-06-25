Frances T. Radigan
Hazlet - Frances T. Radigan (nee Murphy), 96, of Hazlet, NJ, passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 24, 2020 in her home of 62 years.
Frances was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1923, graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan in 1940, and married the love of her life, John J. ("Jack") Radigan, in 1943.
Love of family was Frances' core value. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Characteristic of her generous spirit, many years ago, Frances invited her elderly in-laws, and later, her mother, to live with her so that she could care for them when they were no longer able to live independently. Frances followed the lives of her children and grandchildren closely and with a loving eye, celebrating and relishing any accomplishment, while always being there in times of challenge with encouragement, a word of advice, and a prayer.
For most of her life, Frances approached her days with optimism and joy. She loved to laugh and her laughter was infectious. She was a life-long reader, and particularly enjoyed fiction with well-drawn characters and transporting settings. Dickens and Tolstoy were favorites. She was artistic and enjoyed singing, drawing, and painting in water color. She loved flowers. Starting in the 1970's, she and Jack discovered the thrill of international travel. She was especially fond of Paris. Into old age, Frances would recall how dazzled she had been by the stained glass of Sainte-Chapelle, which she first saw one brilliant spring morning decades before.
In 1974, Frances joined the New York City real estate firm of Douglas Elliman as an administrative assistant. Initially apprehensive, Frances found excitement and a sense of accomplishment in the business world. In time, she came to be regarded as indispensable by the brokers she worked for. Frances and Jack enjoyed many wonderful after-work dinners and cultural events in New York City until their retirement in the 1980's.
Frances was a devoted member of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Union Beach, from 1958 through the time of her death. For many years, she was active in the choir and other church groups.
Frances was predeceased by Jack Radigan, her husband of 69 years, in September 2013. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Brendan (and Tricia) Radigan of North Kingstown, RI, Terence (and Michele) Radigan of Edison, NJ, and Michael (and Clare) Radigan of Hazlet, NJ; six grandchildren: Brigitte (and husband, Steve) Gladis of East Brunswick, NJ, Matthew (and wife, Terri Lynn) Radigan, of Edison, NJ, Danielle Radigan of Seneca Falls, NY, Caroline Radigan of Brooklyn, NY, Kathleen Radigan of Brooklyn, NY, and Maura Radigan of Boston, MA; and four great-grandchildren: Owen and Sean Gladis, and Caitlynn and Matthew Radigan. Frances is survived by her brother, James Murphy, and his wife, Jeannette, of Vernon, NJ. She is also survived by five nieces and a nephew and their families, an extended loving family, and a number of good friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Caroline (née Thompson) and her father, Joseph W.H. Murphy. Also preceeding her in death are her brothers Joseph, Thomas, and Robert Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 9:30 am at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 727 Route 36, Union Beach, NJ 07735. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities - Diocese of Trenton at catholiccharitiestrenton.org
Hazlet - Frances T. Radigan (nee Murphy), 96, of Hazlet, NJ, passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 24, 2020 in her home of 62 years.
Frances was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1923, graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan in 1940, and married the love of her life, John J. ("Jack") Radigan, in 1943.
Love of family was Frances' core value. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Characteristic of her generous spirit, many years ago, Frances invited her elderly in-laws, and later, her mother, to live with her so that she could care for them when they were no longer able to live independently. Frances followed the lives of her children and grandchildren closely and with a loving eye, celebrating and relishing any accomplishment, while always being there in times of challenge with encouragement, a word of advice, and a prayer.
For most of her life, Frances approached her days with optimism and joy. She loved to laugh and her laughter was infectious. She was a life-long reader, and particularly enjoyed fiction with well-drawn characters and transporting settings. Dickens and Tolstoy were favorites. She was artistic and enjoyed singing, drawing, and painting in water color. She loved flowers. Starting in the 1970's, she and Jack discovered the thrill of international travel. She was especially fond of Paris. Into old age, Frances would recall how dazzled she had been by the stained glass of Sainte-Chapelle, which she first saw one brilliant spring morning decades before.
In 1974, Frances joined the New York City real estate firm of Douglas Elliman as an administrative assistant. Initially apprehensive, Frances found excitement and a sense of accomplishment in the business world. In time, she came to be regarded as indispensable by the brokers she worked for. Frances and Jack enjoyed many wonderful after-work dinners and cultural events in New York City until their retirement in the 1980's.
Frances was a devoted member of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Union Beach, from 1958 through the time of her death. For many years, she was active in the choir and other church groups.
Frances was predeceased by Jack Radigan, her husband of 69 years, in September 2013. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Brendan (and Tricia) Radigan of North Kingstown, RI, Terence (and Michele) Radigan of Edison, NJ, and Michael (and Clare) Radigan of Hazlet, NJ; six grandchildren: Brigitte (and husband, Steve) Gladis of East Brunswick, NJ, Matthew (and wife, Terri Lynn) Radigan, of Edison, NJ, Danielle Radigan of Seneca Falls, NY, Caroline Radigan of Brooklyn, NY, Kathleen Radigan of Brooklyn, NY, and Maura Radigan of Boston, MA; and four great-grandchildren: Owen and Sean Gladis, and Caitlynn and Matthew Radigan. Frances is survived by her brother, James Murphy, and his wife, Jeannette, of Vernon, NJ. She is also survived by five nieces and a nephew and their families, an extended loving family, and a number of good friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Caroline (née Thompson) and her father, Joseph W.H. Murphy. Also preceeding her in death are her brothers Joseph, Thomas, and Robert Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 9:30 am at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 727 Route 36, Union Beach, NJ 07735. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities - Diocese of Trenton at catholiccharitiestrenton.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.