1/1
Frances Veronica Karpinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Veronica Karpinski

Bricktown -

Frances Veronica Karpinski, 95, of Bricktown, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Complete Care of Laurelton.

Frances worked as a waitress at Lou's Restaurant in Jersey City and then at the Bricktown Diner before retiring. She loved going to Atlantic City and playing Bingo. She was an avid Mets fan and loved to play the lottery and always had a big smile. She was formerly a member of Saint Al's of Jersey City. Frances was born in Jersey City and lived there until moving to Bricktown fifty years ago.

She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Karpinski, and her sons Timothy and Sandy Karpinski,Surviving are her son Joseph and his wife Elaine, Daughter Linda and her husband Fred Doremus..Also nine Grand children and eight Great Grand Children and many Loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 29 from 2-4 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, NJ. Funeral services will be held at 4 pm in the funeral home. Committal will take place privately. In lieu of flowers donations to Saint Jude Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit :

reillybonnerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved