Frances Wardell Spigelmyer
Monmouth Beach - Frances Wardell Spigelmyer, 88, of Monmouth Beach, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
Frances was devoted to her family, friends and her faith community. She was a 1948 graduate of Long Branch High School and Katherine Gibbs Business School. She was an executive secretary at General Motors for 25 years before retiring in 1980.
Frances volunteered with the Chaplaincy Program at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch for over 20 years. She was a member of the Oceanport United Methodist Church in Oceanport as well as the Old First United Methodist Church in West Long Branch. Frances had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing in the church choir. She served as secretary for the United Methodist Women of Oceanport.
Fran was predeceased by her husbands, Charles Bennett and Raymond Spigelmyer; her parents, Aimee and Everett Wardell and her siblings, Harold Wardell, Marion Wardell, Edward Van Brunt, Christine Morris.
She is survived by her faithful friend and companion, Donna Nilson; nieces, Barbara W. McDermott and her husband Michael; Virginia W. Van Winkle and her husband, Martin; great nieces, Katherine Verdugo and Colleen McDermott; great nephews, Martin Van Winkle, John Van Winkle and Matthew McDermott and brother, Stanley Van Brunt.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Oceanport United Methodist Church, Main Street, Oceanport. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either the Oceanport or the Old First United Methodist Churches. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019