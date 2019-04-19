|
Frances Young (Davino)
Middletown - Frances Young (Davino), recently of Middletown, formerly of New York, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of Middletown.
She was 100.
She was born in Matawan to the late Joseph Davino and Felicia (Mirando) Davino.
She was predeceased by her first husband Thomas Fanuele; her second husband Arthur Young; a sister Rose Mocci and her husband William; a brother Salvatore Davino and his wife Florence; and a sister-in-law Gloria Davino.
She is survived by her brother John Davino of New Hope, Pennsylvania; sister Mary Geran of Matawan; nieces and nephews Charles, John, Thomas, Robert Geran, Lyzbeth Brogan, Amy Allen, Joseph Mocci, Marie Carini, Michael and David Davino and Andrea Danch.
She was a graduate of Saint Joseph's Grammar School of Keyport and a graduate of Saint Mary's High School of South Amboy.
She was a Typist Secretary working at Fort Monmouth for many years.
Of many things, Frances can be remembered for being someone who was a beautiful dresser, had a sense of humor and loved her nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Frances on Monday April 22, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 with a 10:30 AM service at the funeral home during the viewing hours.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019