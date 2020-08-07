Francine Morris
Toms River - Francine Morris, age 73, of Toms River, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020.
She was an R.N. for Community Medical Center Emergency Room and Van Dyke Hospice in Toms River prior to her retirement.
Later in life she received her bachelor's degree from Georgian Court College.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Morris in 2017.
Surviving are her son Ronald T. Diehm and wife Mary, daughter Paige Sokol and husband Tom, stepsons Robert, Sean Morris, and brother Carlton Herzog. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tommy and wife Jenna, and Alexis Sokol, and her great grandchildren Logan and Jayden Sokol, and Gabriel and Oliver Diehm. She was looking forward her first great granddaughter expected in October. A special thank you to Patti from VNA Hospice for her wonderful care provided to Francine and her family.
Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com