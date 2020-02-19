|
Francis "Sonny" B. Davis
Howell, NJ - Francis "Sonny" B. Davis, 83, passed away on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Born in Neptune, NJ, he spent his life between the jersey shore areas and Jackson, NJ. He was an Installer for Lucent Technologies in NJ, a proud member of the Jackson Memorial High School Band Parents, an avid hunter, a proud Asbury Park Lifeguard, MVP of the Asbury Park High School 1953 Championship Football Team, and above all else, a diehard Mets and Jets fan. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth and his parents Edward and Dorothy (Potter).
He is survived by his children Anna and her husband David Simmons of Howell, NJ and Edward and his wife Lauren Davis of Perry Hall, MD and four grandchildren; Alex Simmons, Ellie Simmons, Lilly Davis, and Ruby Davis. The family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial gathering on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 150 West Veterans Hwy. Jackson, NJ. A Committal Ceremony will take place on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 2pm at the B.G. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020