Francis E. "Frank" Walker
Berkeley Heights - Francis "Frank" Edward Walker, Bank executive, birder, loving husband, father and grandfather, 84, of Berkeley Heights, NJ, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Care One in Wall, NJ.
Frank was born and raised in Newark, NJ the son of Frank and Alma (Bogle) Walker. He had been a resident of Berkeley Heights since 1972. He graduated from Saint Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark in 1953. Frank worked for the Howard Bank for many years in the security and corporate services departments. He was an avid birder and enjoyed travelling far and wide — from Cape May to Texas — to add to his life list.
Frank is survived by his son David and his wife Meghan, and his beloved grandchildren, Grace and Jack, all of Oceanport, NJ. He was predeceased by his wife Betty and his sister Dorothy Kohn.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon, NJ at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, followed by burial at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be made to the Friends of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, via www.friendsofgreatswamp.org
