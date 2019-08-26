Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Francis "Frank" Higgins


1932 - 2019
Francis "Frank" Higgins Obituary
Francis "Frank" Higgins

Toms River - Francis "Frank" J. Higgins, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 23, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, Frank moved to Toms River in 1976 with his family. He worked for Carolina & McClean Trucking and retired from the Trucking Industry to work for the Toms River Public Works

for 10 years.

Frank was predeceased by his loving wife Joan in 2012. He is survived by his children Doreen & Edward Schino, Cheryl & Ron Laviola, Kevin Higgins, Erin & Tom Digiantomasso, Ellen & Michael Digiantomasso and Steven & Noreen Higgins. He also leaves behind 11 Grandchildren and

1 great granddaughter.

Visiting will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at Funeral Home arrive at 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 26, 2019
