Francis "Frank" J. Kronicz Jr.
Brick - Francis "Frank" J. Kronicz Jr., age 87 of Brick, NJ passed away on March 20, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, NY and grew up in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, NY, in 1973 he moved to Rahway, NJ, prior to moving to Brick, NJ in 1993.
While living in New York, he was a parishioner of St. Rosa Lima in Washington Heights, he attended Manhattan School of Aviation and then joined the United States Air Force, honorably serving during the Korean War. Frank went on to work and retire from Con Edison after many years of employment. Three days after relocating to Brick, Frank and his wife, Isabel, became parishioners at Church of the Visitation; there they worked bingo, were ushers for Sunday mass, were Eucharistic Ministers, were the first team RCIA, created the food bank and the community lunch and, he was on the board of directors of OCHR. Frank was also a member of St. Vincent De Paul, the Knights of Columbus, Elks and, the American Legion. Frank had a great love for shelter animals and traveling; he rescued a countless number of shelter animals and traveled the world with his wife.
Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Isabel Kronicz, two brothers, John and Robert Kronicz.
Interment for Frank was private and took place at Brigadier General William C. Doyle New Jersey Memorial Cemetery. A memorial mass for Frank will be celebrated later at Church of the Visitation. Arrangements for Frank were under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020