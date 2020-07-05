Francis J. (Frank) Mahon



Toms River - Francis J. (Frank) Mahon, age 77, of Toms River, passed away on July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Brooklyn NY, lived in Pennsylvania and grew up in Downtown Jersey City. He graduated from Ferris HS, class of 1961. Frank raised his family in Staten Island, NY. He is a retired Sergeant of the NYC Police Department and past president of the Jersey Shore 10-13 Organization. He was preceded by his parents Grace and John Mahon. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Cookie (Irene) Mahon (née Spicacci); his adoring children, daughter Kellie (James) Colon, sons Sean, (retired Detective NYPD) and Keith (Denise). He leaves behind his seven grandchildren who he adored, Nicole (Phil) Preston, Frank (Sarah) Caristo, Michael (fiancé Crystal) Mahon, Stephen and Ryan Mahon, Danielle and Luke Mahon. Also surviving are 3 great-grandsons, Joseph and Zachary Preston and Richard Mahon; one sister, Grace (Russell) King and 2 brothers; and step-granddaughters Nichole Colon and Michelle Spargifiore and their families.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will privately be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River, NJ.









