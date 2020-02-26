Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Page Funeral Home
302 E. Union Street
Burlington, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pauls' RC Church
223 E. Union Street
Burlington, NJ
Francis J. "Brud" McAdams

Francis J. "Brud" McAdams Obituary
Francis J. "Brud" McAdams

Mt. Laurel - Francis J. "Brud" McAdams of Mt. Laurel, passed away at Virtua Hospital in Marlton on Saturday, February 22 at the age of 93.

Brud was born and raised in Burlington and he went to serve his country in the U.S. Army honorably at the conclusion of World War II. He went on to the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated in 1951. Brud was very proud of his Iris Heritage and being an "Irish" grad. He then started work for the State of NJ as an Auditor and retired from the state in 1985. Brud was an active member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and his home parish K of C Council No. 589 and Parish, St. Paul's Parish, Burlington. He also belonged to the Roma Club, Burlington, the VFW Post 3729 Medford, and the SJ Irish 10, Association. Brud was an active volunteer at Virtua Hospital in Mt. Holly, where he dedicated over ten thousand hours of volunteer work. Brud also coached the K of C basketball Jr. League team in the 1950s. In his spare time, Brud and his dear late wife Laura enjoyed spending time with friends and family in Brant Beach, on Long Beach Island.

Brud was predeceased by his wife Laura (Nee: Watchorn) and his siblings Marie Queenan, Alice Gardiner and James J. McAdams; He is survived by his sisters Theresa (Green), Elizabeth (Betsy Ehresmann); brothers: Richard (Gwen), and Joseph (Alyce) and his nieces and nephews.

The family invites friends to viewing and funeral mass on Monday, March 2, 2020. A viewing will be held at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington from 8:30-10 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Pauls' RC Church, 223 E. Union Street, Burlington at 10:30 with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from www.pagefuneralhome.com. #lifecelebrationbypage.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2020
