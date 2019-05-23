Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:45 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
Liturgy
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
935 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Twp, NJ
Manchester Twp - Francis James "Jim" Murphy, 84, of Manchester Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune, NJ. He was born in Sayre, PA, and resided in Jackson Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Manchester Twp., NJ, 16 years ago.

He was a United States Army veteran, earning the Good Conduct Medal. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Sayre High School, a 1956 graduate of Duquesne University, and a 1972 graduate of Seaton Hall.

He was employed as an English Teacher with the Manalapan Englishtown Board of Education, for 25 years and was employed with United Airlines, Newark, NJ, for 37 years prior to his retirement. Jim was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp., NJ, where he served as a Lecturer.

He was a kind and selfless spirit who adored his three daughters and five grandchildren. We will always instill his chartable and peaceful ways. "Pa", we will miss your wisdom and guidance. We love you forever. You are our Angel!

Jim is survived by his daughters, Lisa Murphy-Kovacs and her husband, Sandy of Merrick, NY, Susan Weaver and her husband, Lewis of Forked River, NJ, and Sheila Bruno and her husband, Mike of Toms River, NJ; his five grandchildren, Lewis Weaver, Kelly Weaver, Keara Bruno, Michael Bruno, and Bella Kovacs; his sister, Margaret Gracyalny of PA.; and by his former wife, Dolores Luper of Toms River, NJ.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 3-7 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. His Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Please gather at 8:45 AM at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Dr., Lakewood Twp., NJ 08701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019
