Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Francis Smith
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martha’s Roman Catholic Church
3800 Herbertsville Rd
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1923 - 2019
Francis Patrick Smith

Brick - Francis Patrick Smith, age 95, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at home. Born in New Jersey he lived in Metuchen prior to moving to Brick 25 years ago. He was a purchasing agent for Zerega's Sons, Inc. in Fairlawn before his retirement. Francis was a parishioner and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at Mass of St. Cecelia's Church in Iselin and St. Martha's Church in Pt. Pleasant. He was also a Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus in Iselin.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife Eileen and daughter Janice Colfer. He is survived by his daughters Eileen VanDzura and Colleen Palermo; his son-in-law Lloyd Colfer; his brother Joseph Smith; and eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church, 3800 Herbertsville Rd, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
