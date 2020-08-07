Francis Poling, Sr.
Morganville - Francis R. Poling Sr., fondly known as "Mule", of Morganville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Francis was born on December 25, 1935 in Long Branch and grew up in Keyport. On September 15, 1956, he and his beloved wife, Virginia, were married and began their life together in Keyport, where they remained to raise their family. In 2002, they settled in Morganville.
Before retirement, Mule was a Chief at JCP&L, originally located out of Union Beach. He was also a proud United States Navy Veteran, serving our country from 1955 to 1957. He also served our country aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Intrepid.
While living in Keyport, Mule was a very active part of his community. He was a lifetime member of the Lincoln Hose Fire Company and a devout parishioner of St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church, where he was an elected vestry and ran their thrift shop for many years. He was also a three-term elected Councilman.
Mule had a love for sports, which was displayed throughout his lifetime of athletic endeavors. In 1958, he founded the Keyport Blackbirds, a pop warner sports and cheer organization for children. He was a local softball pitching legend and played semi-pro football for the Keyport Dukes. One of the things he was most proud of was his life-long membership of the Moravian College Blue and Grey Club; a love that was passed down throughout the generations of his family. Most of all, Mule was a loving husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed immensely and never forgotten.
He was predeceased by his father, Melvin R. Poling. Mule is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 63 years, Virginia (Eastmond) Poling, his adoring mother, Dorothy (Simmons) Poling, his loving children, Francis R. Poling Jr. and his wife, Eileen, of Venice, Florida, Loretta A. Poling-Young and her husband, Scott, of Keyport, and Kurt J. Poling and his wife, Barbra, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and his dear brothers, Robert M. Poling and his wife, Gail, and James Poling. Mule also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Francis R. Poling III, Cortney Lynn Pearson and her husband, Christopher, Gary J. Petrizzo and his wife, Amber, Christopher J. Petrizzo and his wife, Taylor, Ryan J. Young, Leanne Young-Schmidt and her husband, Andrew, Holly D. Young, Stephanie D. Adams, Brett Poling, and Shauna Williams and her husband, Josh, along with his treasured great grandchildren, Addison, Matthew, Jaxson, Sawyer and Parker.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM and Monday morning 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered at the funeral home on Monday morning during the visitation hours. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hazlet. In loving memory of Mule, memorial contributions may be made to The Blue and Grey Club at moravian.edu/giving/opportunities/athletics
and would be greatly appreciated. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
