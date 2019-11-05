|
|
Francis "Frank" Reilly
Previously of Jackson - Francis "Frank" Richard Reilly passed away on October 14, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Frank had recently moved from Cape Coral, Florida, to the West Coast to be close to both his sons.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 09, 1937, his mother called him "Sonny", because of his sunny disposition and strength of character, something he retained throughout his life. Despite having contracted an unusual eye disorder while in the Air Force, he never complained about progressively losing his sight. If asked how he was doing he would always say, "Can't complain, nobody listens anyway"!
Frank was known for being quick with a joke, telling a good story, drinking Singapore Slings and morning coffee, enjoying poached eggs and good scallops, and loving Federici's Pizza and classic New York deli sandwiches.
Frank was pre-deceased by his wife of 28 years, Dr. M. Suzanne Reilly -- his "doll" and "the love of his life". When Frank's parents moved to Freehold, NJ in the late 50's, Frank met Suzanne while on a double-date. Like in the movie "When Harry Met Sally" they were dating other companions at the outset of dinner, but they were dating each other after the main course. Frank and Suzi were virtually inseparable thereafter. Frank never remarried.
After being honorably discharged from the Airforce, Frank initially joined the family business on Wall Street. When his eyesight began to fail, at his loving wife's urging, he obtained an Associate's Degree and became an x-ray tech at Freehold Regional Hospital, Freehold, NJ. He advanced in his career until he was the Administrator of Radiology at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Edison, NJ. After retiring as a Radiology Administrator, Frank spent some time running the Café at the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River.
Frank and Suzi settled in Jackson, NJ to start their family, where they built a house and raised their two sons, Joshua and Jonathan. Frank was civically active and was proud to be elected to the Jackson Township School Board for nearly 18 consecutive years, 13 of which he served as President. He was most proud of securing funding and planning for Christa McAuliffe Middle School and Jackson Liberty High-School. He participated in the Y-Indian Guides and Holbrook Little League with his two sons Jon and Josh, and was involved in numerous local civic organizations. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Lincroft, NJ. He enjoyed good food, good conversation, and good people. Frank enjoyed life. He was the best "blind" golfer anyone ever met. He also loved to travel, something he never tired of doing. Although he spent the last 15 years of his life in Cape Coral Florida, he considered Jackson his home. He would often travel to Atlantic City to play the slots and Cape May to visit the Shore. He loved the ocean, despite never learning to swim. In later years he was fond of walking his seeing-eye dog "Vision" along the gulf coast of Florida.
He was attended at his bedside by his loving sons and died peacefully early in the morning, October 14th , a Monday. He is survived by his son's Jonathan F Reilly (wife Tara A Reilly), and Joshua J Reilly; grandchildren Mathew K Reilly, Kanan M Reilly; Benjamin J. Reilly, and Josephine M. Reilly. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers his family requests that donations in his name be sent to the Dr. Suzanne Reilly Memorial Scholarship, Millstone Township Education Association, 5 Dawson Ct., Millstone Township, NJ 08535 or Wills Eye Hospital https://www.willseye.org/giving/.
There will be a Memorial on Saturday, November 9th, 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM, Ely Funeral Home, 3316 Route 33 Neptune, NJ 07753. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019