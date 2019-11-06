|
Francis Richetti Sr.
Brick - Francis A. Richetti Sr., age 96, of Brick, NJ passed away on November 4, 2019. He was born and raised in Roselle Park and moved to Brick with his family in 1965.
Francis honorably served on the United States Marine Corp., during World War II and was part of the Marine Band.
He was a preceded in death by his son Peter William Richetti.
Surviving him are his wife of 70 years, Margaret Richetti nee Mills; his son Frank Richetti Jr. and his wife Peg; two daughters Theresa and husband Timothy O'Donnell, Meg and husband Tom Leonard; his daughter in law Rita Durkin Richetti; also surviving Francis are his 7 grandchildren and 10 great grand-children.
Relatives and friends are invited to Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Friday November 8, 2019 for a viewing and Saturday from 10 am to 11 am. A funeral home service will be celebrated at 11 am at the funeral home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Francis' name to The Children's Music Foundation, www.thecmf.org. Please visit www.weatherheadyoung.com for the full obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019