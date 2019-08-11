Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Francis Robert McGrath III

Waretown - Francis Robert McGrath III 84 years old of Waretown passed away August 9, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

Born in Newark, NJ, Frank was raised in Maplewood most of his life, moving to Toms River living in the Green Island Section of Silverton until moving to Waretown.

As an executive Salesman, Frank worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance for over 25 years retiring in 2004 Surviving are his wife the former Madeline A. MacGeorge, his daughters and their families; daughter Cheryl D'Auria, husband Joseph and children Olivia, Thomas, Matthew, daughter Cindy Yeager, husband Scott and children Kyle, Courtney, Shawn and daughter Cathy Zurick, husband Chris and daughter Mikaela. Also surviving is his sister Patricia Rufolo.

Visiting will be Sunday 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River, please arrive at the funeral home 9:30am. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to www.fisherhouse.org would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019
