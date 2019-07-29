|
Dr. Francis X. Falivene
West Long Branch - Dr. Francis X. Falivene, 90, of West Long Branch, died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. "X" was born August 5, 1928 in Harrison, NJ, the youngest of nine children. He was a member of the Long Branch High School class of 1947. He attended Georgetown University and was graduated from Seton Hall University with a BS in chemistry. X felt fortunate to have been accepted into the first dental school in the world-The Baltimore College of Dental Surgery. He received his DDS in 1956. Upon completion of his military service in the Air Force, X opened his dental practice in Long Branch. He practiced general dentistry for over 50 years. He was predeceased by his wife, Ella Paschetto Falivene.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church, West End, Long Branch, Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA or 180-Turning Lives Around, 1 Bethany Road, Bldg 3, Suite 42, Hazlet, NJ 07730.
