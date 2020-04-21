Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Gilhool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis X. (Frank) Gilhool

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis X. (Frank) Gilhool Obituary
Francis X. Gilhool (Frank) left us on 4/19/20. He was born in Carbondale, PA and had 5 brothers and 5 sisters. Frank and his wife Ann lived in Rumson, NJ for 30 years before moving to Shrewsbury, NJ for the past 20 years.

An avid runner Frank completed 8 marathons including NYC which was his favorite. In high school he was a newspaper carrier and a Soda Jerk at McCawleys Drug Store. After high school Frank moved to Washington, DC and joined the FBI. He served in battle in the Korean War and received an honorable discharge. After the war he went to college at East Stroudsburg Teacher's College. Frank also was a bible salesman and impressed one of his customers so much that he had him come to work for him at NY Life Ins. Co. Frank then opened his own insurance company G.F. Financial along with his partner Ed Foster.

Surviving are his wife Ann, son Michael and his wife Megan, son Francis and his wife Kim, granddaughters Kate, Natalie and Daisy. He is predeceased by daughter Maureen. Also surviving are his siblings Mary, Florence, Grace and Kerry.

Services at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Frank's name can be made to the Food Bank or the Monmouth County ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -