Francis X. Gilhool (Frank) left us on 4/19/20. He was born in Carbondale, PA and had 5 brothers and 5 sisters. Frank and his wife Ann lived in Rumson, NJ for 30 years before moving to Shrewsbury, NJ for the past 20 years.
An avid runner Frank completed 8 marathons including NYC which was his favorite. In high school he was a newspaper carrier and a Soda Jerk at McCawleys Drug Store. After high school Frank moved to Washington, DC and joined the FBI. He served in battle in the Korean War and received an honorable discharge. After the war he went to college at East Stroudsburg Teacher's College. Frank also was a bible salesman and impressed one of his customers so much that he had him come to work for him at NY Life Ins. Co. Frank then opened his own insurance company G.F. Financial along with his partner Ed Foster.
Surviving are his wife Ann, son Michael and his wife Megan, son Francis and his wife Kim, granddaughters Kate, Natalie and Daisy. He is predeceased by daughter Maureen. Also surviving are his siblings Mary, Florence, Grace and Kerry.
Services at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Frank's name can be made to the Food Bank or the Monmouth County ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020