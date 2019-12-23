|
Dr. Frank A. Bonifacio
Rumson - Dr. Frank A. Bonifacio of Rumson New Jersey passed away peacefully at home on Saturday December 21, 2019. Frank was born in Brooklyn New York and grew up in Keyport New Jersey. He will forever be remembered for his brilliant mind, passion for medicine and for the love of his life, Marion. Frank graduated from Widner University in 1956 with a degree in chemistry. His unwavering longing to help people led him to study medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He opened his family practice in Hawthorne New Jersey where he was a well loved doctor and active member of the community doing house calls, founding the little league wrestling team and was the physician for the Hawthorne Cubs Football. Dr. Bonifacio's passion for medicine permeated throughout his entire life, his accolades endless. He served as president and chief of staff at Saddle Brook General Hospital, staff physician at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood New Jersey, and was an associate professor and director of osteopathic medical education at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson New Jersey. He was president and chairman of The American Osteopathic Board of Family Practice, Director of the American Osteopathic Board of Family Practice Certifying Board, was a member of the Executive Council Bureau of Osteopathic Specialists, Founder of the Osteopathic Internship and Family Practice residency at Saddle Brook General Hospital, President of the New Jersey Chapter of Family Practice and represented the Physicians of Osteopathy for the United States Congress in Washington DC. Frank was honored with the Physician of the year of New Jersey award in 1991, The Physician of the Year of the American Osteopathic College of Family Practice in 1998. He received the Distinguished Fellow Award in 2012 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 from the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. Frank leaves behind a legacy of unwavering love, integrity, and passion demonstrated by his 61 year marriage to his soul mate, Marion who he was able to travel the world with and raise their two sons. He is survived by Marion Bonifacio, Dan Bonifacio of Traverse City Michigan and Frank Bonifacio of Portland Oregon, his grandchildren, Jake Bonifacio, Josh Bonifacio and Delaney Bonifacio, numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless friends, colleagues and patients. He will forever be in our hearts. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4-7PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10AM at Holy Cross Church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019