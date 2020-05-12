Frank A. Capozzi



April 12, 1931 -



May 9, 2020



Frank passed away at Neptune Gardens, his home for the last 10 years, where he was cared for and loved by everyone who knew him.



Born in Newark, NJ, Frank graduated from West Side High School and attended Seton Hall University.



He served our Country in the Korean War followed by his 27 years of service in the Asbury Park Post Office. He delivered not only the daily mail, but many friendly conversations along his route. His sense of humor always shined through, which many will remember him for.



Frank is survived by his daughter's Michelle,Christine,and Marie as well as his brother, Ralph, brother in law, Jack, four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.



Frank will be honored at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.









