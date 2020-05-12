Frank A. Capozzi
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Capozzi

April 12, 1931 -

May 9, 2020

Frank passed away at Neptune Gardens, his home for the last 10 years, where he was cared for and loved by everyone who knew him.

Born in Newark, NJ, Frank graduated from West Side High School and attended Seton Hall University.

He served our Country in the Korean War followed by his 27 years of service in the Asbury Park Post Office. He delivered not only the daily mail, but many friendly conversations along his route. His sense of humor always shined through, which many will remember him for.

Frank is survived by his daughter's Michelle,Christine,and Marie as well as his brother, Ralph, brother in law, Jack, four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.

Frank will be honored at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mickey Gordon
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved