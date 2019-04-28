|
Frank A. DeGennaro
Wayside - Frank A. DeGennaro, 92, from Wayside, passed away on April 24th 2019. Frank retired in 1982 as president of LaSport Inc, an outerwear manufacturing company, in Tinton Falls and 512 Seventh Ave New York City. He served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1945. He was also a former long term member of Deal Golf & Country Club and The Knights of Columbus. It is said you pass through the gates of Heaven the same way you lived and Frank DeGennaro was no exception; cracking jokes and with a final wink and a smile, with great dignity surrounded by his family and in the comfort of his own home he peaceful passed on the evening of the 24th.
70 years of an unbreakable bond with the love of his life undeniably captured the essence of true love and from this love started their family. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Cathy Sutley and son Al DeGennaro. He is also survived by his grandsons Art Sutley, Jeff Sutley his wife Melissa and his two great grandchildren Jeffrey Jr and Hunter. "We could never Thank You enough for all the things you've done for us. That's because the list is as long as our lives and as deep as your love. " A visitation will be held at John E. Day Funeral Home www.johnedayfuneralhome.com 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ on Monday April 29th from 5pm to 8pm. A Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at 10am at the Church of St Anthony 121 Bridge Ave, Red Bank, NJ, with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank DeGennaro may be directed to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733, https://vnahg.org/gifts-in-support-of-hospice for its Hospice programs.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019