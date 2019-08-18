|
Frank A. Jablonski
Levittown, PA - Frank A. Jablonski passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 81. A loving husband and devoted father, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail (nee Silverstein); son, David M. (Lisa) and daughter, Michelle Farrell (Rod); Papa to Michael Jablonski and Bella Farrell.
He was born and raised in South Amboy, NJ, served in the U.S. Air Force and then lived in Middletown, NJ, for 32 years, during which time he worked at Fort Monmouth as a contract specialist. For the last 9 years, he resided in Levittown, PA, where he was a communicant and usher at Queen of the Universe Church. He had a passion for soccer and was a state referee, state referee instructor, assignor and assessor for over 35 years in NJ. In Pennsylvania, he joined the Hulmeville Soccer Association and was a member of the Board of Directors. A fun-loving guy, he was an active member of the Falls Township Senior Center. As a last selfless act, he was an organ donor to the Gift of Life Program. He is also survived by three brothers, Alfred (the late Sue) of Bluffton, SC; Leon (Doris) of Georgetown, TX; and Albert of Columbus, OH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Theresa (Krzyzkowski - Cross) Jablonski.
Friends and family of Frank Jablonski will gather at 10:00 on August 24th, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056 for family visitation followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00. He will be interred at a later date at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 466, Lyme, CT 06371 or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019