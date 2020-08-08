1/1
Frank A. Molnar Sr.
Frank A. Molnar Sr.

Port Richey, FL - 75 of Port Richey, Florida, and formerly of Middleton, New Jersey. Died August 5, 2020. He is a former employee of the Sunshine Biscuit Company for 33 years. Frank proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Joanne Molnar, daughter Stacy A. Swarrow (Emil), son Michael Molnar (Linda) of Spring Hill FL, sons Frank Molnar, JR. (Nikki Ann) and Shawn Molnar of Port Richey, FL, John Molnar, and Richard Molnar (Cristy) of New Jersey, 12 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter.

Family and Friends may gather at the Dobies Funeral Home Hudson Chapel, 9944 Hudson Ave, Hudson, FL on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A celebration of his life will follow at 6:00 pm.

The family requests no flowers and that memorial donations be made to St Jude Childrens Hospital.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Dobies Funeral Home Hudson Chapel
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Dobies Funeral Home Hudson Chapel
