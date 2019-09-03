|
|
Frank Adolph Monello
Brick Twp. - Frank Adolph Monello, 84, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. He was raised by the late Mary and Neil Monello in Paterson, NJ, with his best friends; his brothers, Paul, and the late Benjamin and Joseph. Frank was married 59 years to his one and only love, the late Dolores (Dolly). Their love and devotion to one another was contagious. Frank is survived by his beloved children Nancy, Frank and wife Tobie. Also, his cherished grandchildren, Billy and wife Kristen, Jennie and husband Ryan, Frankie, Allie and husband Dominick, Nick, and his new great grandson Jack, who was his most recent bright light. His number one priority was his grandchildren.
Frank had a masters degree in engineering from FDU, working in management positions throughout his career. He played semi professional baseball as a catcher until he married and began raising his family. He loved sports and was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.
After retirement, Frank and Dolly became snowbirds in Jupiter, FL. He shared his Florida life with his very dear RI and MD friends. Their friendships solidified by golfing and eating until their hearts were content. Most recently, he resided and was lovingly cared for at The Chelsea Assisted Living in Brick, NJ.
Please join us in a celebration of Frank's life. A Funeral Mass will be offered, 11am, Thursday, September 5th at Saint Martha's Church, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant, NJ. A repast lunch to follow at River Rock Restaurant, 1600 Route 70, Brick, NJ. To celebrate Frank's wonderful life. Please bring your favorite memory or story of him to share with all of us.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude Children's Foundation in Frank's name, a foundation near and dear to Frank and Dolly's heart. Saint Jude Children's Foundation, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 3, 2019