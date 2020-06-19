Frank AdragnaFrank Adragna died peacefully on June 18th, 2020.Born in Newark, NJ, he grew up in Nutley, along with his late wife Rose (Simone), raised his family in Clifton and Toms River, NJ, before moving to Bradley Beach, NJ and Cape Coral, FL. He retired in New Jersey.Mr. Adragna was a Veteran of the US Army, and former member of the Nutley Amvets, American Legion, Elks Lodge, St. Clare's Holy Name Society, Delawanna Little League Association, Italian American Club, and the Lithographer's Union.He was employed by the town of Nutley as an Auxiliary Police Officer, Kresge Department Store and Continental Can Company. He was also a self-employed contractor and co-owner of Junction Market South in Neptune, NJ. He finished his career working part-time for Enterprise, where he enjoyed the comradery with the employees.Frank was the beloved husband of the late Rose (Simone) Adragna. He is survived by his loving family, a son, Frank Jr. Adragna and his wife Pat (Gaul), daughters, Judy Miller and her husband Doug, Gail Maurillo and her husband Joe, and Lisa Dowd and her husband Bill; his grandchildren, Doug Miller, Melissa (Miller) Gorga and her husband Adam, Frank Adragna III and his wife Erin (Garces), Richard Adragna and his fiancé Megan Starks, Gianna Maurillo, Natalia (Maurillo) Luberto and her husband Anthony, Billy, and Michael Dowd; and his great-grandchildren, Santino Gorga and Adriana Rose Adragna.He was predeceased by his parents, Vito and Rose (Giaimo) Adragna; his siblings, Joseph Adragna, Catherine Donahue and MaryAnn Gibney. He is also survived by his brother, Vito Adragna; brothers-in-law, Paul Gibney and Jack Donahue; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins.Frank loved family, friends, and his Italian heritage. A trip to Italy later in his life to meet his cousins for the first time was a special moment for him. His hobbies included hunting, the outdoors, reading, learning history, going to Atlantic City for a night of gambling, smoking a good cigar along with a little taste of Johnnie Walker Blue, and he enjoyed Rutt's Hutt Hot Dogs.Funeral arrangements will be private. A memorial mass and a celebration of honoring his life will be held in the future. Donations in his memory are being accepted by a charity that his near and dear to his heart:Cheer Me Up Foundation540 Mill StreetBelleville, NJ 07109