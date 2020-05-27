Frank Anthony Galligan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Anthony Galligan

Brick - Frank Anthony Galligan, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at The Chelsea at Brick. Mr. Galligan retired many years ago as a mechanic at PSE&G in Jersey City. He also worked as a salesman for Natural Gas Appliance Co. in Deal. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1949 to 1952. He was a devout catholic and member of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brick. He also was a former member and usher at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church in Normandy Beach.

Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, he lived in Park Ridge before moving to Brick 41 years ago.

Frank joins his beloved wife, Eileen Campbell Galligan in heaven. She died last year. Surviving are her son, Frank Galligan and his wife, Terri of Toms River; daughters, Theresa Lopez and her husband, Edward of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Maureen Resch and her husband, Paul of Colts Neck; as well as 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, all services were conducted privately at this time. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned when life gets back to normal. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved