Frank Anthony Galligan
Brick - Frank Anthony Galligan, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at The Chelsea at Brick. Mr. Galligan retired many years ago as a mechanic at PSE&G in Jersey City. He also worked as a salesman for Natural Gas Appliance Co. in Deal. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1949 to 1952. He was a devout catholic and member of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brick. He also was a former member and usher at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church in Normandy Beach.
Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, he lived in Park Ridge before moving to Brick 41 years ago.
Frank joins his beloved wife, Eileen Campbell Galligan in heaven. She died last year. Surviving are her son, Frank Galligan and his wife, Terri of Toms River; daughters, Theresa Lopez and her husband, Edward of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Maureen Resch and her husband, Paul of Colts Neck; as well as 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, all services were conducted privately at this time. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned when life gets back to normal. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.