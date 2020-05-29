Frank Banafato
November 18, 1939 -
May 26, 2020
Frank Banafato, age 80, of Cliffwood, New Jersey passed away suddenly on May 26, 2020. Frank was a devoted and loving husband as well as a caring and loving father to his daughter, Michele, and her husband, Mark. Frank understood and appreciated the importance of family and friends and was always there for them. Gardening with Michele was one of his greatest joys. He always had an ever present smile on his face and he was special to everyone that knew him. He will be sorely missed.
Frank operated "Frank's Barber Shop" in Cliffwood, NJ for 55 years and has through the years formed many friendships. He was known for his friendly, quiet demeanor and listening ear. Frank enjoyed his time in the barber shop with customers because they were much more than that to him. In fact, they were the reason he did not consider retiring. He had planned on reopening as soon as the Covid 19 pandemic allowed him.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 58 years and High School sweetheart, Donna and his son-in-law, Mark Lassen. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph (wife Nancy) and his sister, Virginia McQuarrie (husband Don), his many caring nieces and nephews, and his many cousins. Frank had a special relationship with his cousins, Bill and Jane Barricelli. Frank is predeceased by his cherished daughter, Michele Lassen in September 2019, his parents, Frank and Josephine, his brother, Salvatore, and his mother and father in-law, Mary and Frank Raffa.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic services will be private for family and friends at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ.
To offer the family online condolences or for directions please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com . For any other information please call the funeral home at
732-264-1352.
Donations will be appreciated in memory of Frank Banafato and Michele Lassen to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.