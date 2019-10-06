|
Frank Boryczewski Baris
Brick - Frank Boryczewski Baris. 69 of Brick passed away peacefully on Friday October 4, 2019 with his loving wife by his side after a short battle with CJD in NY Presbyterian Hospital, NYC. Frank was born in Clarinda, Iowa and raised in Clifton, NJ. He was a 1968 graduate of Clifton High School. After high school Frank played semi-pro baseball for a few years and was also a huge NY Yankees fan. Frank was a salesman in the construction industry. He loved to fish and travel with his wife of 38 years Noreen (nee Rossilli) Baris. Frank was a joyful happy man and his friends and family adored him. His booming laugh could be heard at every gathering. He adored his daughter, Mary, and affectionately called her "Kookers". He will greatly be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
Frank was predeceased by his parents Alex and Mary Boryczewski. He is survived by his devoted wife Noreen and daughter Mary of Brick. Frank is survived by his three loving brothers Alex Baris and his partner Elaine Costello of MA, Michael Baris of FL and Steve Baris and his wife Maria of FL. He is survived by four beloved sisters-in-law Diane and Ralph Cardillo of Tewksbury, MJ Rossilli Mitchell of Brick, Pia Solywoda of Honolulu and Lois and Ted Koziol of Brick. Frank also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews and his best friend Steve Adzima of Wallington.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will be held 10 am on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the funeral home with entombment to follow at St. Mary of the Lake Mausoleum, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, Cleveland, Ohio or CJDfoundation.org. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019