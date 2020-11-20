1/1
Frank Capogrosso
Frank Capogrosso

Holmdel - Frank Capogrosso, 72, of Holmdel NJ passed away at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel on Wednesday November 18. He was the son of Nicholas and Savina [Tampone] Capogrosso. Frank was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and had an extreme love for his country. He was born and raised in Brooklyn NY then lived in Staten Island before moving to New Jersey 20 years

ago. He was an accountant with Stone & Webster in NYC and an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. He was a very active board member of the Village Grande at Holmdel Adult Community. His pride and joy however were his family and his life centered around his children and his grandchildren.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Vivian Jo in 1998. He is survived by his 2 sons Frank and Nicholas Capogrosso and his daughter Jeanine Diesso along with their spouses Jackie Capogrosso, Carolyn Capogrosso, and Derek Diesso, and his brother Carmine Capogrosso and his wife Audrey and their 2 children Kristen and Matthew. He is also survived by his longtime partner for 20 years, Elizabeth Thomas. Frank has 8 grandchildren, Frankie, Ava, Stella, Vivian, Nicky, Luke, Grace and Sarah and his mini schnauzer, Mario. Due to COVID restrictions at this time a celebration of Frank's life will be held at a future date. His family has requested that memorial donations in his memory be made to the

Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.waittfh.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
