Frank Cinque, Sr.
Millstone - Frank Cinque, Sr., 84, passed away on Thursday, January 23rd. He was born in New York City to Samuel and Mary Cinque. He later moved to Millstone, NJ with his wife Norma. Early in his career, Frank worked with computers for Eastern Airlines and Viking Book Publishing. He later owned and operated an automotive shop in Clarksburg with his son Frank Jr. He then spent many years as a successful realtor. He enjoyed playing guitar, telling jokes and writing songs, some of which were published.
He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Norma. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Frank Cinque, Jr. and Joan of Brick; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Accola of St. Charles, IL; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is now at peace and his family will celebrate his life privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020