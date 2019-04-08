Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Ocean County Memorial Park
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Castoral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank D. Castoral Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank D. Castoral Sr. Obituary
Frank D. Castoral, Sr.

Lakehurst - Frank D. Castoral, Sr., 76, of Lakehurst died Friday, April 5, 2019. Frank worked for Reade Manufacturing Company, Manchester Twp. for 15 years before retiring. Prior to that, he was a repairman for Howard Heights Ford, Wall Twp. Born in Elizabeth, he resided in Summit Park, Manchester Twp. before moving to Lakehurst 52 years ago. Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970. He was a member of AMVETS Post 2, Jackson and was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Frank is survived by his loving wife Florence of 53 years, his son Frank D. Jr., of Lakehurst, 2 daughters, Francine Schlick of Bayville, Robin Motherwell of Lakehurst, 5 brothers, 7 sisters, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Wednesday April 10th and 9:30-10:30am Thursday April 11th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now