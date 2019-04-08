|
Frank D. Castoral, Sr.
Lakehurst - Frank D. Castoral, Sr., 76, of Lakehurst died Friday, April 5, 2019. Frank worked for Reade Manufacturing Company, Manchester Twp. for 15 years before retiring. Prior to that, he was a repairman for Howard Heights Ford, Wall Twp. Born in Elizabeth, he resided in Summit Park, Manchester Twp. before moving to Lakehurst 52 years ago. Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970. He was a member of AMVETS Post 2, Jackson and was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Frank is survived by his loving wife Florence of 53 years, his son Frank D. Jr., of Lakehurst, 2 daughters, Francine Schlick of Bayville, Robin Motherwell of Lakehurst, 5 brothers, 7 sisters, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Wednesday April 10th and 9:30-10:30am Thursday April 11th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019