Frank D. Privette Sr.
Toms River - Frank D. Privette Sr., 87, of Toms River, very patient, loving, kind, workaholic, fishermen, and coin collector, passed away November 12, 2019, at Community Medical Center, Toms River. He is survived by his daughter Bonnie Draper and husband Peter A, son Frank D. Privette Jr. and wife Ji Young; brothers Greel Privette, James and wife Donna Privette; four grandchildren Peter M. Draper and wife Diana, Kirsten N. Draper, Christopher F. Privette, and Alexander F. Privette; Visitation will be held November 21, 2019 from 6pm-8pm with a 7pm service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment will take place on November 22, 2019 at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ with an 11:30 am chapel service.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019