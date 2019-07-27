Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
103 Center Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Damaira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Damaira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Damaira Obituary
Frank Damaira

Atlantic Highlands - Frank Dimaira, age 60, of Atlantic Highlands died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center of Red Bank, NJ. Frank was born in Jersey City and lived most of his life in Atlantic Highlands. He is the son of the late Peter and the late Lucy Dimaira.

He was employed by Port Authority Of NY And NJ as a(n) Computer Systems Engineer.

Survived by his wife Ann Welch Dimaira, son Peter Dimaira, Daughter Jennifer Dimaira and Charles Faler, Daughter Kathleen and Larry McKeon. His sister Michele Dimaira and Louis DePede. His Aunt Margaret and Uncle Andrew Vercelli. Many nieces, nephews and four grandchildren LJ and Kaden McKeon, Jack and Charlie Faler.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 30 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, following the mass.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 28 from 02:00-5:00pm and Monday, July 29 from 2-4 and 7-9 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Agnes Saint Vincent DePaul Society, 103 Center Ave Atlantic Highlands NJ 07716
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now