|
|
Frank Damaira
Atlantic Highlands - Frank Dimaira, age 60, of Atlantic Highlands died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center of Red Bank, NJ. Frank was born in Jersey City and lived most of his life in Atlantic Highlands. He is the son of the late Peter and the late Lucy Dimaira.
He was employed by Port Authority Of NY And NJ as a(n) Computer Systems Engineer.
Survived by his wife Ann Welch Dimaira, son Peter Dimaira, Daughter Jennifer Dimaira and Charles Faler, Daughter Kathleen and Larry McKeon. His sister Michele Dimaira and Louis DePede. His Aunt Margaret and Uncle Andrew Vercelli. Many nieces, nephews and four grandchildren LJ and Kaden McKeon, Jack and Charlie Faler.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 30 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, following the mass.
Calling hours will be Sunday, July 28 from 02:00-5:00pm and Monday, July 29 from 2-4 and 7-9 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Agnes Saint Vincent DePaul Society, 103 Center Ave Atlantic Highlands NJ 07716
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019