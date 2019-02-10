|
|
Frank Dodich
Brick - Frank Dodich passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, his 36th wedding anniversary. He was 71 years young.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Iselin and Woodbridge before moving to Brick 20 years ago.
Frank was a proud graduate of Rutgers University. He worked as a certified public accountant, first with the firm of Hess-Keeley in Milburn, then as a partner in Becker & Dodich in Edison and finally, working privately for 20 years. He loved all of his clients and considered them friends.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Avenel where he served as a Deacon; and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Frank was a die-hard Rutgers football fan and member of their Touchdown Club.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Helen and William Dodich.
He will be missed forever by his loving wife Ilene Nisbet Dodich; his daughters, Stacey Dodich-Ramos, (Andrew) of Brick, Kirstin Dodich of Avenel and his son William Dodich of Point Pleasant; sister, Gail Giordano, of Brick; grandsons, Christian and Jaden Ramos; godson, Joseph Giordano; and many loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Avenel. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ.
Frank wished for donations to be made in his name to the First Presbyterian Church of Avenel, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019