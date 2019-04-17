|
Frank Farber
Rumson - Frank Farber, age 84 of Rumson, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at home. Frank was born and raised in Sea Bright and was a 1953 graduate of Rumson High School. He and his wife moved to Rumson over 60 years ago and was the proprietor for the family business, Frank J. Farber Air, Refrigeration, Heat Inc., Rumson.
He was predeceased by his wife Anabel T. Farber in 2019 and his daughter, Karen Farber Swanson in 2009. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Christian and Susan Farber; four grandchildren, Frank, Christian and Dylan Farber, and Cameron Swanson and his father Rick.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19th from 4 - 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday; April 20th 9:00 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clean Ocean Action 18 Hartshorne Drive, Suite 2, Highlands NJ 07732 or [email protected] Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
"He's little but he's wise, he's a terror for his size. Little man with big muscles...hails from Sea Bright - but usually found in Long Branch."
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019