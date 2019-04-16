Resources
In Loving

Memory of

Frank "Spat " Federici

4/27/24 - 4/16/2009

10 years in Heaven



We miss you more than words can say.

Our hearts lay heavy as it is 10 years today.

We still hold you close to us in memories and tears

and your chair still sits empty all of these years.

We still feel your presence each and everyday

one things for sure you have guided us the right way.

We were lucky to work together making pizza pies

and because of you we now have our strong family ties.

Spat, with much gratitude and love we ask you to watch over us from above.

We Love You,

We thank you for the wonderful

life we had together

Your loving wife Pat, children, grandchildren & great grandchildren
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019
