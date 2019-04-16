|
|
In Loving
Memory of
Frank "Spat " Federici
4/27/24 - 4/16/2009
10 years in Heaven
We miss you more than words can say.
Our hearts lay heavy as it is 10 years today.
We still hold you close to us in memories and tears
and your chair still sits empty all of these years.
We still feel your presence each and everyday
one things for sure you have guided us the right way.
We were lucky to work together making pizza pies
and because of you we now have our strong family ties.
Spat, with much gratitude and love we ask you to watch over us from above.
We Love You,
We thank you for the wonderful
life we had together
Your loving wife Pat, children, grandchildren & great grandchildren
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019