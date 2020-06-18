Frank Galipo



Asbury Park - Mr. Frank Galipo passed away at his family home in Asbury Park on Thursday June 4, 2020 with his family by his side.



Mr. Galipo was born in New Brunswick to William and Dominica Galipo. He was a graduate of New Brunswick High School where he excelled at wrestling. He furthered his education in California at Brooks Institute of Photography before returning to the east coast where he opened a photography studio in New York City while raising two sons in Asbury Park, NJ. In the later years of his career, he worked as staff photographer for the Asbury Park Press and photo-documented countless news, happenings, and events throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. He and his long time partner, Kathleen Lager, relocated to Burlington, VT in 2016 where they enjoyed the New England lifestyle and the serene beauty of Lake Champlain. Frank and Kathleen were married recently, surrounded by their family, in a private ceremony in Asbury Park, NJ.



Throughout his life, Frank was an animal lover, and displayed a particular affinity for horses. As an avid equestrian and athlete, he and his horses achieved championships in Monmouth County and many other accolades at national level equestrian competitions. He shared his love of horses with all who knew him and has fostered the interest of many other riders - young and old - through training, instruction, and friendship.



His sense of humor and his unwavering dedication to his family will be deeply missed.



He was predeceased by his parents, William and Dominica Galipo and his brothers-in-law, John Gleason and John Anthal.



Frank is survived by his wife Kathleen Lager of Burlington, Vermont and his children, Christopher Galipo and his wife Sonia of Colonia, Eric Galipo and his husband David Vodola of Asbury Park, and Kathleen's children Ian, Lauren, Robert and Rachel. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara Gleason of Bradenton, Florida, Joanne Anthal of Jamesburg, William Galipo and his wife Lisa of Clarksburg, Richard Galipo and his wife Karen of Randolph and Ann Marie Flanigan and her husband Aubrey of Somerset, his grandchildren Viviana and Alejandro along with his many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Funeral services will take place privately. A memorial service will be scheduled at a time in the future.



As Frank believed in fairness and justice, please consider a contribution in Mr. Galipo's name to Black Lives Matter or The National Bail Fund Network.









