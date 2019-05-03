|
Frank J. Caruso, Sr.
Lincroft - Frank J. Caruso, Sr., age 86 of Lincroft, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury. Mr. Caruso was born in Elizabeth and lived in Lincroft for over 40 years. He served our Country honorably in the U.S. Army and was the owner and operator of Lincroft Florist for many years before retiring.
He was predeceased by his wife Vincentina Caruso in 2004. Surviving are four sons and daughters in law, Louis Caruso and Megan Holman, Peter Caruso and Terri, Frank Caruso, Jr. and Andrea, Mark Caruso and Patricia; his sister, Marie Kaczmarek; ten grandchildren, Christopher, Erica, Amanda, Brittney, PJ, Joseph, Abby, Sarah, Mark Vincent and Anna and his great granddaughter, Brielle.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 10:00 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to Family and Children's Services, 191 Bath Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damiano funeralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019