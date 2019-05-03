Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Avenue
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Avenue
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Avenue
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Caruso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Caruso Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank J. Caruso Sr. Obituary
Frank J. Caruso, Sr.

Lincroft - Frank J. Caruso, Sr., age 86 of Lincroft, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury. Mr. Caruso was born in Elizabeth and lived in Lincroft for over 40 years. He served our Country honorably in the U.S. Army and was the owner and operator of Lincroft Florist for many years before retiring.

He was predeceased by his wife Vincentina Caruso in 2004. Surviving are four sons and daughters in law, Louis Caruso and Megan Holman, Peter Caruso and Terri, Frank Caruso, Jr. and Andrea, Mark Caruso and Patricia; his sister, Marie Kaczmarek; ten grandchildren, Christopher, Erica, Amanda, Brittney, PJ, Joseph, Abby, Sarah, Mark Vincent and Anna and his great granddaughter, Brielle.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 10:00 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to Family and Children's Services, 191 Bath Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damiano funeralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now