1/
Frank J. D'Esposito
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. D'Esposito

Ocean Township - Frank D'Esposito age 78 passed away peacefully at home in Ocean Township on Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Ocean Township.

Frank graduated from Florida State University where he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He owned and operated Sunset Farms on Sunset Ave Wanamassa, with his brother Anthony for over 50 years.

Frank is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Margaret D'Esposito and brother Pasquale. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Conant D'Esposito of 52 years, three sons, Michael, Mark and Frank D'Esposito, a brother, Anthony "Snookie" D'Esposito and a sister Gloria Regoli.

Services will be private for the family. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to all of Frank’s family. Rest In Peace Frank.
Carol Gialanella
Friend
September 25, 2020
Frank was a good man. He would always do his best to help you at the market. Will miss
talking to him about our Dodgers. Rest In Peace, my friend.
William Bruno
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved