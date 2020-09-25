Frank J. D'Esposito
Ocean Township - Frank D'Esposito age 78 passed away peacefully at home in Ocean Township on Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Ocean Township.
Frank graduated from Florida State University where he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He owned and operated Sunset Farms on Sunset Ave Wanamassa, with his brother Anthony for over 50 years.
Frank is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Margaret D'Esposito and brother Pasquale. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Conant D'Esposito of 52 years, three sons, Michael, Mark and Frank D'Esposito, a brother, Anthony "Snookie" D'Esposito and a sister Gloria Regoli.
Services will be private for the family. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net