Frank J Figurelli
Manchester -
Frank J Figurelli 83 of Leisure Village West Community in Manchester died Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Newark, he was raised in Elizabeth. He resided in the Ocean County area for many years before moving to Manchester in 2005. For 30 years he worked at Reynolds Aluminum Co, Middletown, NY as a supervisor and after retiring he was a delivery driver for Ocean Salon Systems in Lakewood for 20 years. He served in the NJ Air National Guard. He was an avid radio-controlled model airplane builder and flyer, and a member of the Mercer County radio-controlled airplane club. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching horse racing and sports. He was a devoted Frank Sinatra fan. He is predeceased by his wife Dolores, a son, Christopher, and a granddaughter, Lisa. Surviving are 2 sons, Thomas and Jerome, 3 daughters, Dolores, Linda and Laure, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and longtime domestic partner Jacqueline Patire. Memorial Gathering is Saturday 2-4 pm with a 3:30pm service at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Frank's favorite charity St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019