Frank J. Keiser
Belmar - HAPPY BIRTHDAY BROTHER
FRANK J. KEISER, ("WALLY THE WALRUS"), OF BELMAR, PREVIOUSLY OF IRVINGTON, DIED ON JUNE 13, 2018 AT JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Benjamin C. and Marie (Del Sordi) Keiser, his son Benjamin J., and his best friend, (and "brother"), Jimmy Martin. He is survived by his only sibling, Benjamin C. and wife Carol, his fiancé Sherry Muenz, his daughter in law Kelly and grandchildren, Ben, Julia, and Ryan, good friend Marcy Martin and Jesse and family who cared for and were of great assistance in his final years.
Frank was in love with the ocean from a little boy. He enjoyed the North Lavallete beach where he was a lifeguard at Sunset Manor beach with his brother for many years. Since then, surfing remained his passion for the remainder of his life. He was a talented man who enjoyed painting, wood carving, and of course surfing. He retired from teaching at Monmouth Beach Elementary school where he taught the gifted and talented. He will be missed by many.
A private service was held on June 16, 2018 with cremation following. Condolences may be sent to the Waitt Funeral Home @ www.Waittfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019