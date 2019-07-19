Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
- - Frank J. "Lefty" Maguire, past resident of Sea Island, GA and Rye, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 93.

Frank was the CEO of Horan Imaging Solutions, started by his father-in-law, Julien J. Soubiran in New York City in the early 1900's. As a young man, Frank was drafted by and played for the Philadelphia Athletics during the Connie Mack era. He was a member of the Ocean Forest Golf Club, Westchester Country Club, Navesink Country Club, Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club, and a former member of the National Golf Links of America. An avid golfer who never boasted of his 7 hole in ones. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Tracy Soubiran. He is survived by his son, Frank (Molly) of Palm Beach, FL, daughters; Beth Ann McBride (Mike) of Ridgewood, NJ, Mari Schmidt (Bob) of Little Silver, NJ, Laura of Red Bank, NJ, and seven loving grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church in Red Bank, NJ on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Navy SEAL Foundation. Please visit Frank's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 19, 2019
