|
|
Frank J. Masco
Neptune City - Frank J. Masco age 86 of Neptune City went to play Bocce with the angels on Saturday August 17, 2019 . Frank was born in Asbury Park and lived in Neptune City for 59 years saying " It's a great place to raise children" He worked for Bell Telephone for 31 years retiring at age 53 due to heart trouble but lived a long and happy life thanks to heart medication. Frank was active in his early years with the Neptune City Little League, was an officer on the Woodrow Wilson PTA and was active in the Boy Scouts in town. When the Scoutmaster couldn't do it, Frank took the Scout troop to Forestburg Scout Reservation in New York for a week and the boys called him "Prince"- a name he carried to this day. He and Betty loved the flea markets and collectable shows in many states even going to the Florida Keys. Frank was also a life member of Asbury Park Elks # 128, a U S Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park.
Frank was predeceased by his daughter Liz Masco Caliendo, his son in law Ricky Caliendo, his sisters in law Frances Carmichael and Harriet Doreamus Burner and brother in law James Burner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Betty Burner Masco, his daughter Josephine Caliendo and her partner Frank DiFillippo, his son Jim Masco and wife Jane Masco, 4 grandchildren; James Masco, Jeanna Masco, Julianna Masco and Franny Tough and 2 great-grand daughters Lucy and Lacey Tough. Sister Rose Amadruto and sister Carmella Bruno and husband Billy Bruno. He also leaves his great Bocce friends and card playing buddies but he will still be there in spirit. Special thanks to the people of Hospice and to Mark and Dawn who did so much to make him comfortable.
Visitation will be on Wednesday August 21 from 4-8 pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury and Pine St. Asbury Park. Interment is at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Neptune City First Aid Squad. For condolences please visit www.Buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019