Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
Frank J Mazza Jr.

Frank J Mazza Jr. Obituary
Frank J, Mazza, Jr.

Shrewsbury - Frank J, Mazza, Jr., 77, a long time resident of Shrewsbury, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was born in Red Bank to the late Frank (former Captain of the Red Bank police force for over 35 years) and Gertrude (Blasi), (a talented seamstress) Mazza. He was a graduate of Red Bank High School and Monmouth University. He also served as a reserve in United States Coast Guard.

Frank was a part of the Root Beer and Checkers Club, the Red Bank Chamber of Commerce, and a member and past president of the Red Bank Rotary, as well as a two time Paul Harris recipient; the most honorable recognition award. Frank attributed his interest in the Rotary to his father, where he was chairman of the annual Red Bank Rotary golf outing for over 40 years. He was also a long time member of the Deal Golf and Country Club.

He retired in 2018 as Senior Vice President with the Mazza Group at Morgan Stanley last year spending 45 years in the investment business.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Ginny (Ellis) Mazza, his daughters Sarah and Maggie, and his dear siblings; Donnie Mazza, his wife Carolyn, Loretta Chebookjian, and her husband Harry. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Besides his immense love for his family, his other loves were for the slopes, the links and shooting darts.

He was happiest when he was able to combine those hobbies with those who were closest with him.

Frankie will be remembered as a a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and great friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday November 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church on Monday November 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Frank's memory to the Red Bank Rotary Foundation, P.O Box 8444, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit Frank's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
