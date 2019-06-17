Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
50 E Street
Seaside Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. McDonald

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank J. McDonald Obituary
Frank J. McDonald

Toms River - Frank J. McDonald, 79, of Toms River, died peacefully with family members at his side on June 13, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ, to Frank and Lillian McDonald (Gerrity). He attended St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark and graduated from Fairfield University in 1961. After three years at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Darlington, NJ, he left to pursue a Master's Degree in History at Fordham University. He taught for two years at Manhattan College until the death of his mother in 1969. After caring for his father until his father's death in 1978, Frank studied to become a C.P.A. and was self-employed in Toms River until his death.

Surviving are his beloved wife Mary Ann; four loving daughters, Kate Macchia and husband Anthony, Jill McDonald, Lynne McDonald and fiancé Alan Palmeri, and Nancy McDonald; and two treasured granddaughters, Lily and Alyssa.

Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Avenue, Toms River on Wednesday, June 19 from 4 to 8 pm. Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, June 20 at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 50 E Street, Seaside Park. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fairfield University College of Arts and Sciences (for information call 877-748-5123 or email [email protected]). Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now