|
|
Frank J. McDonald
Toms River - Frank J. McDonald, 79, of Toms River, died peacefully with family members at his side on June 13, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ, to Frank and Lillian McDonald (Gerrity). He attended St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark and graduated from Fairfield University in 1961. After three years at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Darlington, NJ, he left to pursue a Master's Degree in History at Fordham University. He taught for two years at Manhattan College until the death of his mother in 1969. After caring for his father until his father's death in 1978, Frank studied to become a C.P.A. and was self-employed in Toms River until his death.
Surviving are his beloved wife Mary Ann; four loving daughters, Kate Macchia and husband Anthony, Jill McDonald, Lynne McDonald and fiancé Alan Palmeri, and Nancy McDonald; and two treasured granddaughters, Lily and Alyssa.
Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Avenue, Toms River on Wednesday, June 19 from 4 to 8 pm. Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, June 20 at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 50 E Street, Seaside Park. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fairfield University College of Arts and Sciences (for information call 877-748-5123 or email [email protected]). Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 17, 2019